Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Situation With Spread Of COVID-19 In Phone Talks - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 10:42 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed in phone talks on Tuesday the situation around the spread of coronavirus and measures undertaken to curb the pandemic, the Kremlin's press service said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed in phone talks on Tuesday the situation around the spread of coronavirus and measures undertaken to curb the pandemic, the Kremlin's press service said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian president's office said that during the phone call the leaders discussed bilateral ties and the coronavirus response, coordinated joint engagement in international organizations, including within the Union State, and talked about preparations for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"The situation around the spread of the coronavirus pandemic was discussed. The leaders informed each other in detail about the measures taken to combat the infection and its consequences," the statement read.

