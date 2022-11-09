Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Upcoming CSTO Summit by Phone - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the upcoming summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, during a telephone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Yes," Peskov said, when asked whether the Russian and Belarusian leaders had talked on the phone on Tuesday and discussed the upcoming CSTO meeting.