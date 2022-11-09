UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Upcoming CSTO Summit By Phone - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the upcoming summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, during a telephone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Yes," Peskov said, when asked whether the Russian and Belarusian leaders had talked on the phone on Tuesday and discussed the upcoming CSTO meeting.

