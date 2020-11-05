UrduPoint.com
Putin, Lukashenko Discuss US Election Over Phone - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:46 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko discussed the election in the United States and the situation there in a phone covnersation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko discussed the election in the United States and the situation there in a phone covnersation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

The phone call took place on Wednesday.

"As for yesterday's conversation, yes, the two presidents exchanged opinions on what was happening at the US election," Peskov told reporters.

