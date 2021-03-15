UrduPoint.com
Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Candidates For Post Of Union State Secretary - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Candidates for Post of Union State Secretary - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have discussed candidates to the post of the state secretary of the Union State who could replace Grigory Rapota, who is set to step down this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Presidents Putin and Lukashenko have indeed discussed candidates for the post. I will not tell you whom exactly. The Supreme State Council [of the Union State] has plans [to discuss it] ..

. A decision will be timely announced when it is made," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the presidents have reached an agreement on a candidate to the post.

Under the 1999 bilateral treaty, the state secretary is appointed and relieved of duties by the Supreme State Council, which is composed of Russian and Belarusian heads of state, heads of government, and heads of parliamentary chambers.

The international affairs committee of Russia's upper chamber is set to discuss candidates to the post later on Monday.

