Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions Via Phone - Reports

Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions via Phone - Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, held a phone conversation on Friday to discuss tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, held a phone conversation on Friday to discuss tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta reported.

According to Belta, Putin and Lukashenko discussed the most pressing issues on the bilateral and global agenda, including the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The presidents also touched upon the COVID-19 situation and expressed concerns over the spike in new cases, the news agency added. The leaders agreed to discuss further actions toward normalizing the Russian-Belarusian transport connection, according to Belta.

