Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Results CSTO Council's Meeting On Afghanistan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko exchanged views on the results of an extraordinary meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, where Afghanistan was discussed, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"The presidents exchanged views on the results of today's extraordinary meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in the format of a video conference, at which the situation in Afghanistan was discussed," the statement says.

Putin and Lukashenko also discussed topical issues of the development of Russian-Belarusian relations, including interaction within the framework of the Union State.

