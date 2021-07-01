Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Sanctions Pressure on Belarus - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, held a phone conversation on the continuing sanctions pressure on Belarus, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"They also focused on the problematic of the continuing sanctions pressure on the Republic [of Belarus].

The Russian side expressed solidarity with Belarus facing unilateral illegitimate restrictions that Western nations impose in violation of he international law," the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.