Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Sanctions Pressure On Belarus - Kremlin
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 01:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, held a phone conversation on the continuing sanctions pressure on Belarus, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
"They also focused on the problematic of the continuing sanctions pressure on the Republic [of Belarus].
The Russian side expressed solidarity with Belarus facing unilateral illegitimate restrictions that Western nations impose in violation of he international law," the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.