Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Situation On Belarusian-Polish Border
Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 11:59 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border by phone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko had a phone conversation. The Presidents discussed the current situation on the Belarusian-Polish border," he said.
"In addition, the leaders discussed the forthcoming schedule of contacts at various levels," Peskov added.