Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Situation on Belarusian-Polish Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border by phone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko had a phone conversation. The Presidents discussed the current situation on the Belarusian-Polish border," he said.

"In addition, the leaders discussed the forthcoming schedule of contacts at various levels," Peskov added.