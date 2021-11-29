UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Situation On Belarusian-Polish Border

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border by phone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko had a phone conversation. The Presidents discussed the current situation on the Belarusian-Polish border," he said.

"In addition, the leaders discussed the forthcoming schedule of contacts at various levels," Peskov added.

