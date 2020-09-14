Putin, Lukashenko End Talks in Sochi - Belarusian State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have just ended in Russia's southwestern resort city of Sochi, Belarus' Belta broadcaster reported.

The talks lasted for over four hours, according to the report.

Putin and Lukashenko have reportedly discussed a broad range of issues on the bilateral and regional agenda.

This includes the ongoing post-election protests in Belarus and Russia's stance on the matter.

Putin reportedly approved a $1.5 billion loan to Belarus.

Mass protests in Belarus have been ongoing for over a month now. People took to the streets in Minsk and other big cities after the opposition denounced the official presidential election results according to which Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote and claimed instead that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, won the election.