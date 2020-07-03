Putin, Lukashenko Focused on Integration, International Affairs in Rzhev - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have discussed bilateral relations, integration and international affairs during their recent meeting in Russia's Rzhev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have discussed bilateral relations, integration and international affairs during their recent meeting in Russia's Rzhev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On June 30, Putin and Lukashenko took part in the opening ceremony of the memorial to Soviet soldiers who fought near Rzhev during World War II. The presidents laid garlands of flowers in front of the monument and had a brief conversation on the way to the memorial.

"Yes, the presidents had an opportunity to exchange opinions when they were in Rzhev. They had a brief conversation, they discussed both bilateral relations and integration, and exchanged opinions on international affairs in general," Peskov told reporters.