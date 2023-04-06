Putin, Lukashenko Had Very Long, Informative Meeting on April 5 - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that took place on April 5 was very long and informative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Lukashenko arrived in Moscow on Wednesday. The two leaders will take part in the Supreme State Council of the Union State later in the day.

"Yesterday, as you know, there was a very, very long and substantive conversation between the two presidents. It finished well past midnight," Peskov told a briefing.