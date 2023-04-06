Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko Had Very Long, Informative Meeting On April 5 - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Putin, Lukashenko Had Very Long, Informative Meeting on April 5 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that took place on April 5 was very long and informative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Lukashenko arrived in Moscow on Wednesday. The two leaders will take part in the Supreme State Council of the Union State later in the day.

"Yesterday, as you know, there was a very, very long and substantive conversation between the two presidents. It finished well past midnight," Peskov told a briefing.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin April

Recent Stories

President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshipper ..

President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

32 minutes ago
 On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Int ..

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in g ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

5 hours ago
 DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives inv ..

Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives invitation to visit Oman

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.