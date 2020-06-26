Putin, Lukashenko Have Chance to Communicate June 30 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will have an opportunity to communicate if the latter attends the opening of the monument to the Soviet soldier in Rzhev on June 30, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will have an opportunity to communicate if the latter attends the opening of the monument to the Soviet soldier in Rzhev on June 30, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Of course, they will have an opportunity to hold a separate conversation," Peskov said.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said earlier in the day that Lukashenko was likely to accept Putin's invitation.