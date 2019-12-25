UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Lukashenko Have No Plans To Meet Before Or Immediately After New Year - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 04:20 PM

Putin, Lukashenko Have No Plans to Meet Before or Immediately After New Year - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, do not have plans to meet in the near future, however, they are both prepared to make quick decisions if circumstances require, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, do not have plans to meet in the near future, however, they are both prepared to make quick decisions if circumstances require, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"We do not have any estimates on that," Peskov said when asked when the two leaders would meet.

He added that the two had agreed to call each other if necessary.

"They can make any decisions that may be required for the continuation [of integration talks over the phone]," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin May

Recent Stories

Pakistan pace sensation Naseem grows from cub to l ..

3 seconds ago

Karachi's first roadside library opened for genera ..

5 seconds ago

Twenty-Five Militants Killed in Southern Afghanist ..

9 seconds ago

SSP Sukkur directs foolproof security for Benazir ..

12 seconds ago

Style training session for journalists' families o ..

3 minutes ago

Acceptance of bail plea of Rana Sana, a slap on th ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.