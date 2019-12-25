Putin, Lukashenko Have No Plans To Meet Before Or Immediately After New Year - Kremlin
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, do not have plans to meet in the near future, however, they are both prepared to make quick decisions if circumstances require, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.
"We do not have any estimates on that," Peskov said when asked when the two leaders would meet.
He added that the two had agreed to call each other if necessary.
"They can make any decisions that may be required for the continuation [of integration talks over the phone]," Peskov said.