Putin, Lukashenko Held One-on-One Talks in Moscow on Thursday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko held one-on-one talks in Moscow on May 25, the Pool Pervogo Telegram channel, close to Lukashenko's press office, reported on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko held one-on-one talks in Moscow on May 25, the Pool Pervogo Telegram channel, close to Lukashenko's press office, reported on Friday.

The meeting took place after the working lunch of the summit of the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and was held behind closed doors, Pool Pervogo said.

The Belarusian president was on a working visit to Russia from May 24-25 to participate in the EAEU summit.

