Putin, Lukashenko Hold Phone Conversation - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, held a phone conversation on Wednesday, Belarusian Telegram channel Pool Pervogo reported.

Pool Pervogo also said that they were waiting for the details about the conversation.

No further details have been provided.