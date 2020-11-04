UrduPoint.com
Putin, Lukashenko Hold Phone Conversation - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:49 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, held a phone conversation on Wednesday, Belarusian Telegram channel Pool Pervogo reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, held a phone conversation on Wednesday, Belarusian Telegram channel Pool Pervogo reported.

Pool Pervogo also said that they were waiting for the details about the conversation.

No further details have been provided.

