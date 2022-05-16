Putin, Lukashenko Hold Short Conversation After CSTO Summit - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, held a short conversation after the Monday summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and agreed to hold a full meeting in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"Indeed, on the sidelines of the summit, Putin and Lukashenko spoke briefly and decided to hold a separate full-scale meeting in the near future," Peskov said.