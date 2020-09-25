UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Lukashenko Invited To Russian-Belarusian Forum Of Regions In Minsk - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 01:00 PM

Putin, Lukashenko Invited to Russian-Belarusian Forum of Regions in Minsk - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) President of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, were invited to a plenary of the bilateral Forum of Regions in Minsk, the deputy speaker of the upper chamber of the Belarusian parliament, Anatoly Isachenko, said Friday.

"The presidents were invited. The format [of their participation] is being determined," Isachenko said.

The forum that brings together various regions of the two countries is scheduled to take place on Monday and Tuesday. The sides are expected to sign $750 million worth of contracts.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus Chamber Million

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

37 minutes ago

SC orders to make report on APS public

55 minutes ago

UK’s Conservative Friends of Kashmir re-launched

1 hour ago

PM to virtually address UNGA today

2 hours ago

Editorial: The future of farming may lie in the UA ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 25, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.