Putin, Lukashenko Invited to Russian-Belarusian Forum of Regions in Minsk - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) President of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, were invited to a plenary of the bilateral Forum of Regions in Minsk, the deputy speaker of the upper chamber of the Belarusian parliament, Anatoly Isachenko, said Friday.

"The presidents were invited. The format [of their participation] is being determined," Isachenko said.

The forum that brings together various regions of the two countries is scheduled to take place on Monday and Tuesday. The sides are expected to sign $750 million worth of contracts.