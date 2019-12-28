UrduPoint.com
Putin, Lukashenko May Contact Each Other By Phone By End Of 2019 - Kremlin Spokesman

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Russian and Belarusian presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, if necessary, may contact each other by phone by the end of 2019, a number of issues in the gas sector remain unresolved, but contacts are ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

"Contacts are ongoing.

And we expect that if the presidents consider it necessary, they will phone each other by the end of the year. And then we'll just see, they will decide themselves, everything will depend on their decision," Peskov said when asked whether a meeting of the leaders of Russia and Belarus was planned before the end of the year, given the time pressure with the gas issue.

