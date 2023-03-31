UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko May Discuss Minsk's Ideas On Ukraine At State Supreme Council - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko may discuss the latter's initiatives on the Ukrainian settlement during a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Next week, there will be a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State ” this will give the presidents another opportunity to talk in detail with each other. This topic (Minsk's initiatives) will surely be discussed," Peskov told reporters.

