MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko may discuss the latter's initiatives on the Ukrainian settlement during a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Next week, there will be a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State this will give the presidents another opportunity to talk in detail with each other. This topic (Minsk's initiatives) will surely be discussed," Peskov told reporters.