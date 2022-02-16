UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko May Hold Meeting This Week - Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 16, 2022 | 03:42 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, may hold a meeting this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

"We will report in a timely manner, we expect that by the end of the week it will take place," Peskov told reporters.

