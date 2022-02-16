Putin, Lukashenko May Hold Meeting This Week - Kremlin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, may hold a meeting this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We will report in a timely manner, we expect that by the end of the week it will take place," Peskov told reporters.