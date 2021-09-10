Putin, Lukashenko May Meet on November 4 in Minsk - Kremlin

Russia and Belarus are considering the possibility of holding a meeting of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko on November 4 in Minsk, this date is currently a key option discussed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"Alexander Grigorievich [Lukashenko] said that they discussed the possibility to convene for a meeting of the heads of state on November 4. Indeed, this date is tentatively taken as a basis," Peskov told reporters.

Putin and Lukashenko continued discussing bilateral relations and integration following their press conference after negotiations in Moscow on Thursday, the Kremlin spokesman added.