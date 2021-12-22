UrduPoint.com

Putin-Lukashenko Meeting May Place During Informal CIS Summit - Kremlin

A meeting between presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, may take place during the informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States on December 29 in Saint Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) A meeting between presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, may take place during the informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States on December 29 in Saint Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Indeed, there is preparation for a personal meeting of the presidents," Peskov told reporters, and confirmed that the Putin-Lukashenko meeting "may" take place.

