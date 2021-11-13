Putin: Lukashenko, Merkel Ready to Talk, Hopefully Soon

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko are ready to discuss the migrant crisis and hopes that it will happen sooon, since migrants cite Germany as their desired destination

"As far as I understand, Alexander Grigorievich Lukashenko and Chancellor Merkel are ready to speak with each other. I hope it will happen soon. It is especially important given that migrants want to go to Germany," Putin said as quoted by Rossiya 24 broadcaster.