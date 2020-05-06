UrduPoint.com
Putin, Lukashenko Not Discussing EAEU Summit, Decision On Date Yet To Be Made - Kremlin

Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:26 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have not discussed the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as the decision on the format and the date of the meeting can only be made when a substantive document is prepared, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have not discussed the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as the decision on the format and the date of the meeting can only be made when a substantive document is prepared, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"This summit in Minsk was not discussed yesterday. Yesterday, they exchanged information on steps made in Russia and Belarus to contain the coronavirus," Peskov told reporters.

The EAEU nations heads have recently discussed COVID-19 response at a video conference, and now substantive documents and preparations for the next meeting are on the agenda, the spokesman added.

"And then, judging by the dynamics, a common decision will be made on whether it should be held as an offline meeting or as another video conference," Peskov added.

Russia and Belarus have different approaches to the coronavirus response, and Moscow hopes that Belarus will not see an explosive growth in the numbers of COVID-19 cases, the Kremlin spokesman went on to say.

