Putin, Lukashenko Order Preparations For Regional Governors' Meeting - Kremlin

Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko have given instructions to organize a meeting of heads of regions of Russia and Belarus in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday after the two leaders' talks in Sochi.

"Putin and Lukashenko agreed to continue work on the preparations for the next Russian-Belarusian forum of regions. There are plans to hold this event in late September. The date will be specified," Peskov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, dialogue between the regions is extremely important for the two presidents.

"The presidents also agreed to organize a meeting between the heads of certain regions as part of preparations for this forum. Such a meeting will be organized in the near future," he added.

