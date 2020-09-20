UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Lukashenko Ordered To Ensure Contacts Between Officials, Key Companies - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Putin, Lukashenko Ordered to Ensure Contacts Between Officials, Key Companies - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, during their recent talks in Sochi agreed to task the authorities of the both countries to establish personal contacts between heads of government agencies and strategic enterprises, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"As for system-forming enterprises ” [the leaders agreed] to establish personal communication between heads of agencies and heads of these enterprises. These are the instructions given as a result of this communication in order for us to stop the downward trend in our bilateral relations, because this is the basis of our ties," Peskov said, as quoted by Vesti.

ru news portal.

On Monday, Lukashenko met with Putin in Sochi where the Russian president confirmed Moscow would lend Minsk $1.5 billion amid the current crisis in Belarus.

Mass protests in Belarus have been ongoing for over a month now. People took to the streets in Minsk and other big cities after the opposition denounced the official presidential election results ” according to which Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote ” and claimed instead that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, won the election.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Vote Minsk Vladimir Putin Sochi Belarus Sunday Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

SPSAâ€™s Scientific Research Award opens nominatio ..

16 minutes ago

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

1 hour ago

Flydubai announces resumption of flights to MalÃ©, ..

1 hour ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 6,148 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.