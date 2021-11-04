Putin, Lukashenko Praise Decisions Taken at Union State Supreme Council - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, praised decisions taken at the Union State Supreme Council meeting on Thursday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, praised decisions taken at the Union State Supreme Council meeting on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"The presidents exchanged views on the results of the meeting of the Supreme State Council and gave a high assessment to the decisions, which are of strategic importance for the development of integration processes," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the presidents have reaffirmed mutual commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas.