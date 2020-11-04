Putin, Lukashenko Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthening Allied Relations - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko held phone talks on Wednesday, with the pair confirming their intention to strengthen the allied relations between Russia and Belarus, the Kremlin's press department said.

"Both sides confirmed their intention to further strengthen the allied relations between Russia and Belarus," the Kremlin said in a press release.

Putin and Lukashenko also took time to praise the cooperation displayed between Russia and Belarus in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The cooperation during efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease was rated highly. In this context, the importance of the agreement that will allow the supply of Russian vaccines to Belarus was noted," the Kremlin said.

Additionally, the two leaders also discussed the ongoing efforts to reach a settlement to the conflict in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, according to the press release.

"Matters concerning the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were also discussed," the Kremlin said.