Putin, Lukashenko Sign Union State Integration Decree

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:50 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on Thursday signed the Russia-Belarus Union State integration decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on Thursday signed the Russia-Belarus Union State integration decree.

"I see that Putin signed it, and I will sign it," Lukashenko said during the online meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Putin said that signing the decree is a step ahead aimed to benefit people of both countries and is unrelated to the internal political situation.

