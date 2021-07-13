UrduPoint.com
Putin-Lukashenko Talks Concluded - Peskov

Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:22 PM

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, which lasted more than five hours in St. Petersburg, have ended, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, which lasted more than five hours in St. Petersburg, have ended, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

The meeting between Putin and Lukashenko began in the afternoon.

At the beginning of the meeting, the leaders discussed the situation in the economy and touched upon bilateral relations.

Earlier, at a briefing to reporters, he said that the leaders planned to discuss trade and economic relations, including the implementation of large joint projects and instructions for building the Union State, as well as attempts by the West to shake the situation in Belarus.

