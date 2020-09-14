UrduPoint.com
Putin-Lukashenko Talks Expected In Sochi At 11:00 GMT - Kremlin Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 03:33 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko are expected to hold talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi at 2 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) later on Monday, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

"[The meeting is expected at] about 2 p.m.," Peskov said, adding that there was no time limit on the talks.

