Putin-Lukashenko Talks Expected in Sochi at 11:00 GMT - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko are expected to hold talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi at 2 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) later on Monday, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"[The meeting is expected at] about 2 p.m.," Peskov said, adding that there was no time limit on the talks.