Putin-Lukashenko Talks, Which Began More Than 4 Hours Ago, Still Ongoing - Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, which began more than four hours ago in St. Petersburg, are still ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, which began more than four hours ago in St. Petersburg, are still ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

The meeting between Putin and Lukashenko began in the afternoon.

At the beginning of the meeting, the leaders discussed the situation in the economy and touched upon bilateral relations.

"Presidents Putin and Lukashenko continue to communicate," Peskov said.

Earlier, at a briefing to reporters, he said that the leaders planned to discuss trade and economic relations, including the implementation of large joint projects and instructions for building the Union State, as well as attempts by the West to shake the situation in Belarus.