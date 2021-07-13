UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin-Lukashenko Talks, Which Began More Than 4 Hours Ago, Still Ongoing - Peskov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 07:08 PM

Putin-Lukashenko Talks, Which Began More Than 4 Hours Ago, Still Ongoing - Peskov

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, which began more than four hours ago in St. Petersburg, are still ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, which began more than four hours ago in St. Petersburg, are still ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

The meeting between Putin and Lukashenko began in the afternoon.

At the beginning of the meeting, the leaders discussed the situation in the economy and touched upon bilateral relations.

"Presidents Putin and Lukashenko continue to communicate," Peskov said.

Earlier, at a briefing to reporters, he said that the leaders planned to discuss trade and economic relations, including the implementation of large joint projects and instructions for building the Union State, as well as attempts by the West to shake the situation in Belarus.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Belarus

Recent Stories

Free Hepatitis screening camp organized in Nawabsh ..

39 seconds ago

Oslo seeks to rein in electric scooters

41 seconds ago

Stakeholders, policymakers' sensitization imperati ..

42 seconds ago

FC South installs 15th water filtration plants in ..

44 seconds ago

UAE to chair 6th Annual AIIB Board of Governors me ..

54 minutes ago

U Microfinance Bank and Bank Alfalah Announce a St ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.