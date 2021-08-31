UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko To Address Press After September 9 Meeting - Peskov

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 03:51 PM

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus will hold a joint press conference in Moscow following negotiations on September 9, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"I can confirm that President Lukashenko's working visit to Moscow is indeed scheduled for [September] 9.

The talks between the two presidents will take place, and they will give a press conference," Peskov said when asked about whether the leaders would sign road maps on integration, which had been under discussion since 2019.

The spokesman declined to provide details on how a compromise on them had been found.

"We have managed to make significant progress. To what extent, how and in what areas let's wait for the heads of state [to announce]," Peskov concluded.

