Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:46 PM

Putin, Lukashenko to Attend Opening of Rzhev Soviet Soldier Memorial on Tuesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will take part on Tuesday in the opening of the memorial to the Soviet soldier in Russia's Rzhev, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will take part on Tuesday in the opening of the memorial to the Soviet soldier in Russia's Rzhev, the Kremlin said.

"On June 30, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and the president of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, will take part in the opening of the Rzhev memorial to the Soviet soldier," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Last week, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said that Lukashenko was likely to accept the invitation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief that the leaders would have an opportunity to continue their dialogue.

