Putin, Lukashenko To Continue Dialogue - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 04:30 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have held a brief conversation in Moscow, and their dialogue will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

Lukashenko, who attended the Victory Parade in the Russian capital on Wednesday, said earlier in the day that he intended to hold a meeting with Putin soon.

"You know that President Alexandetr Lukashenko has said many kind things about Russia. The presidents of Russia and Belarus have had an opportunity to communicate on the sidelines. The dialogue will continue, as they communicate often and hold substantial conversations," Peskov told reporters.

The possibility for Lukashenko to attend the unveiling ceremony of the memorial to the Soviet soldier in Russia's Rzhev is being worked out, Peskov added.

Putin has invited the Belarusian leader to take part in the ceremony, scheduled for June 30.

