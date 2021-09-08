Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Afghanistan, Russia-Belarus Relations on Thursday - Kremlin

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko will exchange views on Afghanistan at their meeting in Moscow on Thursday but will chiefly focus on the bilateral relations between Russia and Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko will exchange views on Afghanistan at their meeting in Moscow on Thursday but will chiefly focus on the bilateral relations between Russia and Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The situation in Afghanistan will be on the agenda.

The presidents will certainly exchange opinions, as this is a key issue on the international agenda, but we assume that they will chiefly focus on the bilateral Russian-Belarusian relations," Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

The presidents do not plan to sign any documents at the meeting, but will hold a press conference after the negotiations, the Kremlin spokesman noted.