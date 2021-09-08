UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko To Discuss Afghanistan, Russia-Belarus Relations On Thursday - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 02:48 PM

Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Afghanistan, Russia-Belarus Relations on Thursday - Kremlin

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko will exchange views on Afghanistan at their meeting in Moscow on Thursday but will chiefly focus on the bilateral relations between Russia and Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko will exchange views on Afghanistan at their meeting in Moscow on Thursday but will chiefly focus on the bilateral relations between Russia and Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The situation in Afghanistan will be on the agenda.

The presidents will certainly exchange opinions, as this is a key issue on the international agenda, but we assume that they will chiefly focus on the bilateral Russian-Belarusian relations," Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

The presidents do not plan to sign any documents at the meeting, but will hold a press conference after the negotiations, the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Exchange Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus

Recent Stories

ECP warns govt of hacking of EVMs, tampering of vo ..

ECP warns govt of hacking of EVMs, tampering of votes

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin on CIA Involvment in Kiev's Operation: 'Th ..

Kremlin on CIA Involvment in Kiev's Operation: 'There Are Such Traces'

2 minutes ago
 Putin Not Raising Topic of Crimea's Recognition at ..

Putin Not Raising Topic of Crimea's Recognition at Meetings With Lukashenko - Kr ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia, India Launch Security Consultations in New ..

Russia, India Launch Security Consultations in New Delhi - Russian Security Coun ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Integration Issues Du ..

Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Integration Issues During Thursday Meeting - Kremli ..

2 minutes ago
 Amendments to Russian Foreign Agent Law Can Only B ..

Amendments to Russian Foreign Agent Law Can Only Be Discussed With New Lower Hou ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.