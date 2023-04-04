Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Bilateral, International Issues at Talks on April 5 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will discuss topical bilateral and international issues during a meeting in Moscow on April 5, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On April 5, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko will discuss current bilateral and international issues at separate talks," the Kremlin said in a statement.