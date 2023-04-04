Close
Putin, Lukashenko To Discuss Bilateral, International Issues At Talks On April 5 - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Bilateral, International Issues at Talks on April 5 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will discuss topical bilateral and international issues during a meeting in Moscow on April 5, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On April 5, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko will discuss current bilateral and international issues at separate talks," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin April

