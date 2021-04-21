Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Bilateral Partnership Development on April 22 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will discuss the bilateral partnership and cooperation within the Union State at Thursday's talks in Moscow, the Kremlin said.

"On April 22, negotiations between Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and the president of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, will be held in Moscow. They plan to discuss a wide range of issues related to further development of the Russian-Belarusian strategic partnership and allied relations, and prospects of cooperation within the Union State," the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.