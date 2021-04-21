UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Lukashenko To Discuss Bilateral Partnership Development On April 22 - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Bilateral Partnership Development on April 22 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will discuss the bilateral partnership and cooperation within the Union State at Thursday's talks in Moscow, the Kremlin said.

"On April 22, negotiations between Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and the president of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, will be held in Moscow. They plan to discuss a wide range of issues related to further development of the Russian-Belarusian strategic partnership and allied relations, and prospects of cooperation within the Union State," the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus April

Recent Stories

Foreign investors looking for new destinations: Mi ..

40 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

58 minutes ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

1 hour ago

UVAS holds “Virtual International Conference on ..

1 hour ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan to defend his 2nd position in T20I agains ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.