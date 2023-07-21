Open Menu

Putin, Lukashenko To Discuss Development Of Strategic Partnership On July 23 - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Development of Strategic Partnership on July 23 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on July 23 to discuss the development of strategic partnership and integration cooperation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"On July 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who will pay a working visit to Russia. The discussion of topical issues of further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance, as well as integration cooperation within the framework of the Union State will continue," the statement said.

