Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Development of Strategic Partnership on July 23 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on July 23 to discuss the development of strategic partnership and integration cooperation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

