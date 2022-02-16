Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss European Security on Friday - Kremlin

/ Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will meet on Friday in Moscow and discuss European security and bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will meet on Friday in Moscow and discuss European security and bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin said.

"On February 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow. It is planned to discuss issues of further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance, as well as topical problems of European security," the Kremlin said in a statement.