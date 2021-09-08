Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Integration Issues During Thursday Meeting - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will discuss integration issues during their meeting in Moscow on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will discuss integration issues during their meeting in Moscow on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Each time, integration processes become one of the major items on the agenda of bilateral contacts between presidents Putin and Lukashenko. I have no doubt that this will be the case this time too, and that integration processes will also be discussed tomorrow. But let's wait for the results of this discussion, what the presidents will say at the press conference," Peskov told reporters, adding that this process is very complex and has many details.