Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Joint Measures to Counter Western Sanctions Tuesday - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss joint measured to counter Western sanctions at a meeting on April 12, the office of the Belarusian leader said on Monday.

As part of the meeting on Cosmonautics Day, the leaders will jointly visit the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Amur region, according to Minsk.

"At the cosmodrome, the presidents will discuss topical issues of the development of bilateral relations, joint measures to counter sanctions from the collective West, the situation in the region and the world, and events in Ukraine in a one-on-one format," the office said in a statement.