Putin, Lukashenko To Discuss Prospects To Deepen Union State Integration Dec 7 - Kremlin
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:55 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will discuss prospects for deepening integration in the Union State on December 7 in Sochi, the Kremlin said Friday.
"On December 7, in Sochi, Russian President Putin will meet with President of the Republic of Belarus Lukashenko, who will pay a working visit to Russia. During the talks, key issues on the bilateral agenda, including prospects for deepening integration within the Union State, will be discussed," it said.