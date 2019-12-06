Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Prospects to Deepen Union State Integration Dec 7 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will discuss prospects for deepening integration in the Union State on December 7 in Sochi, the Kremlin said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will discuss prospects for deepening integration in the Union State on December 7 in Sochi, the Kremlin said Friday.

"On December 7, in Sochi, Russian President Putin will meet with President of the Republic of Belarus Lukashenko, who will pay a working visit to Russia. During the talks, key issues on the bilateral agenda, including prospects for deepening integration within the Union State, will be discussed," it said.