Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Regional Issues Ahead of CSTO Summit in Dushanbe - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will exchange opinions about regional problems ahead of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Dushanbe, scheduled for the next week, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The presidents are set to meet in Moscow on Thursday.

"In light of the upcoming CSTO summit in Dushanbe, they also plan to exchange views on a number of pressing issues on the regional agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan," the Kremlin said in a statement.