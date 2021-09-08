UrduPoint.com

Putin, Lukashenko To Discuss Regional Issues Ahead Of CSTO Summit In Dushanbe - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Regional Issues Ahead of CSTO Summit in Dushanbe - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will exchange opinions about regional problems ahead of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Dushanbe, scheduled for the next week, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The presidents are set to meet in Moscow on Thursday.

"In light of the upcoming CSTO summit in Dushanbe, they also plan to exchange views on a number of pressing issues on the regional agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Exchange Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Dushanbe

Recent Stories

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

6 minutes ago
 UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

21 minutes ago
 Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agr ..

Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agreement for expansion project i ..

21 minutes ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

23 minutes ago
 Moscow Region Authorities Cannot Locate Five Peopl ..

Moscow Region Authorities Cannot Locate Five People After Gas Explosion in Nogin ..

8 minutes ago
 Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.