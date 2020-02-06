Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Russia-Belarus Integration in Sochi on Feb 7 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, in Russia's southern city of Sochi on February 7 to discuss bilateral cooperation in the context of the integration process, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, in Russia's southern city of Sochi on February 7 to discuss bilateral cooperation in the context of the integration process, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday.

"Topics related to Russia-Belarus cooperation, including the integration process, will be discussed," the statement said.