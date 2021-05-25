Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Ryanair Incident at Meeting in May - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, by the end of the month, the talks were planned before the Ryanair incident but Lukashenko will anyway be able to brief Putin on the reasons behind the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The meeting is indeed planned for the end of the month. We will tell you when exactly and where it will take place. It was planned before the Sunday's events. If it takes place, President Lukashenko will certainly have an opportunity to inform the Russian head of state in detail about the circumstances and the reasons behind the incident," Peskov told reporters.