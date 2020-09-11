Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Strategic Partnership, Integration on September 14 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will discuss the key aspects of the bilateral strategic partnership, and the future of integration within the Union State, at their meeting on September 14 in the Russian resort city of Sochi, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will discuss the key aspects of the bilateral strategic partnership, and the future of integration within the Union State, at their meeting on September 14 in the Russian resort city of Sochi, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Belarusian President Lukashenko, who will be paying a working visit to the Russian Federation, on September 14 in Sochi. The negotiations are expected to focus on key aspects of further development of the Russian-Belarusian allied relations of strategic partnership," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Lukashenko will also discuss "implementation of major joint projects in trade, the economy, energy and culture, and prospects of boosting the integration processes within the Union State," the Kremlin added.