MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will discuss the West's attempts to undermine the situation in Belarus, economic relations, joint projects and the Union State during a meeting on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Topics today are Russian-Belarusian trade and economic interaction, implementation of large joint projects and discussion of how ministries and departments work in terms of implementing the instructions previously given by the presidents to build a union state," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the presidents will also discuss international issues.

"Of course, the discussion of the attempts of the collective West to further undermine the situation in Belarus, countermeasures. This is what will be on the agenda today," Peskov said.

The spokesman mentioned that the Tuesday meeting is not unexpected as the leaders agreed on it before.

"The leaders reached an agreement on this meeting some time ago, it is not unexpected. We just did not make any traditional announcements," Peskov said.