Putin, Lukashenko To Get By June 25 Offers On Union State Integration - Belarus Parliament

Putin, Lukashenko to Get by June 25 Offers on Union State Integration - Belarus Parliament

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will receive by June 25 offers by the two countries' governments on deepening integration within the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the speaker of the lower house of the Belarusian parliament, Vladimir Andreichenko, said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will receive by June 25 offers by the two countries' governments on deepening integration within the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the speaker of the lower house of the Belarusian parliament, Vladimir Andreichenko, said on Monday.

"There are relevant orders by the presidents of the Republic of Belarus and of the Russian Federation. The governments are working on these orders. They have been tasked with presenting offers on further deepening of our integration [to Putin and Lukashenko] until June 25," Andreichenko told reporters in Minsk after the 56th session of the Union State's Parliamentary Assembly.

