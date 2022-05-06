Putin, Lukashenko to Hold Meeting on Day of CSTO Summit - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on the day of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on the day of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"It will be both. In one day," Peskov told reporters, commenting on whether the meeting will be bilateral or held as part of the CSTO summit.

The spokesman added that the Kremlin will announce the date of the meeting in a timely manner.